Dylan Smith headshot

Dylan Smith News: Destined for majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

The Tigers plan to select Smith's contract Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Smith has transitioned from a starting to a relief role this season and found significant success. He was just promoted to Triple-A Toledo on May 19, but he has picked up a save and struck out five across 2.1 innings at the level. Smith figures to begin his big-league career in low-leverage spots, but that could change if he performs well.

Dylan Smith
Detroit Tigers
