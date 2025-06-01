Easton Lucas News: Returns to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The left-hander followed opener Braydon Fisher against the A's on Saturday and picked up the win after firing 4.2 scoreless innings, but he won't stick in the majors with Erik Swanson (forearm) returning from the injured list Sunday. Lucas has been boom-or-bust in his five MLB appearances this season, as he's covered 15 frames in three scoreless outings but has surrendered 14 runs in his other two starts.