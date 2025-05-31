Easton Lucas News: Stifles A's in Saturday's win

Lucas (3-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-7 victory over the A's, allowing four hits and a walk over 4.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three.

The southpaw entered the game with one out in the second inning after opener Braydon Fisher had coughed up five runs, and Lucas looked like he would have no more success than the right-hander did, quickly loading the bases on three straight singles. Lucas buckled down and escaped the jam, however, and cruised through the next four frames while the Toronto offense took control. This was expected to be just a spot outing in the rotation for the 28-year-old, who tossed 70 pitches (46 strikes), so he could be optioned right back to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for a fresh bullpen arm. If Lucas does stick around, however, Saturday's performance could give him a case to push Eric Lauer for the fifth starter role.