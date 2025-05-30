Edgardo Henriquez Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Henriquez (foot) kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, independent writer Howard Cole reports.
Henriquez looked a bit rusty Thursday in his first rehab outing, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning. The right-handed reliever remains on the 60-day IL after suffering a left foot injury early this spring. Henriquez got his first taste of major-league action last year, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings during the regular season before allowing four runs over five frames across three playoff appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now