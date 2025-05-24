Edmundo Sosa Injury: Dealing with wrist issue

Sosa is day-to-day with a left wrist injury, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sosa hurt his wrist in the ninth inning during Friday's win over the Athletics, and the issue kept him out of the lineup Saturday. Manager Rob Thomson hopes to get the infielder three days off ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta. The lefty-hitting Bryson Stott made a rare start against a southpaw Saturday, and the Phillies may need to lean on him even more at second base until Sosa is healthy.