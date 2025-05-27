Eduard Bazardo News: Finishes off blowout victory

Bazardo threw a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Nationals. He struck out one.

Bazardo is searching for some consistency, as he's given up at least one run in three of his seven appearances this month. His longest scoreless stretch of the season is just five outings, which he accomplished from April 6 through April 15, but he's still kept his ratios in check with a 4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings. However, Bazardo owns zero holds or saves in 2025, and he'll likely remain primarily in a middle-relief role going forward.