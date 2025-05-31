Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera News: Shines again in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Cabrera (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing six hits and issuing three walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Though Cabrera allowed 10 baserunners (including one who reached on an error), none of the hits against him went for extra bases. The right-hander was pulled after issuing a two-out walk followed by a single in the sixth inning to prevent him from notching a quality start, but this was another promising May outing after Cabrera struggled mightily in April. He finished that month with a 7.23 ERA over four starts, but he's since brought that number down to a tolerable 4.14 by allowing three or fewer runs in five straight appearances. Cabrera has been especially effective in his past two starts, tossing 11.1 scoreless frames while compiling a 15:5 K:BB. He'll look to remain on a roll in his next start, which lines up to be a road matchup against Tampa Bay.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
