Eli White News: Moves back into reserve role

White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After holding down an everyday spot in the lineup for the past month, White looks set to receive little more than the occasional start moving forward after star right fielder Ronald Acuna completed his recovery from ACL surgery and returned to the lineup Friday. Acuna will start his third straight game Sunday to close out the weekend, and White has now been on the bench for each of those contests. The 30-year-old was able to provide a modicum of fantasy value during his stretch of 26 consecutive starts from April 23 through Thursday, slashing .280/.314/.460 with two home runs, four stolen bases, 13 RBI and 17 runs.