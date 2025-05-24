Elly De La Cruz News: Fills stat sheet in win

De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, four RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Cubs

De La Cruz started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning and then broke the game open with a two-run single in the fifth. While the 23-year-old is slashing just .200/.284/.388 in May, he's produced two homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three steals over his past 10 games. On the year, he's slashing .248/.322/.417 with nine long balls, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and 17 steals across 230 plate appearances.