Elly De La Cruz News: Homers twice Tuesday

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with two solo homers, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

De La Cruz homered in consecutive at-bats, hitting a 436-foot blast to center in the fourth followed by a 451-foot shot to right center in the sixth. He now has three multi-hit efforts in his last four games and has reached a total of 10 times. Over that span, he's homered three times, has seven RBI and has scored eight times. De La Cruz is up to 11 home runs on the season and is one of 11 players to reach the 40 RBI mark.