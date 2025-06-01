Elly De La Cruz News: Swats homer
De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.
De La Cruz tagged Jameson Taillon for a two-run homer in the sixth inning, marking the 23-year-old's 12th long ball of the campaign and his fourth of the last eight games. During that stretch, De La Cruz is 11-for-30 (.367) with 12 runs scored, nine RBI and a stolen base. He and Francisco Lindor are the only two shortstops in baseball with 12 home runs this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now