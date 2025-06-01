Elly De La Cruz News: Swats homer

De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

De La Cruz tagged Jameson Taillon for a two-run homer in the sixth inning, marking the 23-year-old's 12th long ball of the campaign and his fourth of the last eight games. During that stretch, De La Cruz is 11-for-30 (.367) with 12 runs scored, nine RBI and a stolen base. He and Francisco Lindor are the only two shortstops in baseball with 12 home runs this season.