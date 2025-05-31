Emmanuel Clase News: Captures 12th save

Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels to record his 12th save of the season.

Clase needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to retire the side in the ninth. He'll finish the month of May with seven saves, and his 12 saves on the year is with Edwin Diaz and Mason Miller for ninth most in the majors. Clase has a 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 24 innings this season.