Emmanuel Clase News: Logs 10th save

Clase earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Clase needed 12 pitches (eight strikes) to protect the Guardians' two-run lead in the ninth, highlighted by a three-pitch punchout of Trey Sweeney. Clase has converted 10 of 12 save opportunities this season and hasn't yielded an earned run since April 30 against the Twins. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.29 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 21 innings in 2025.