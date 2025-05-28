Emmanuel Clase News: Rings up 11th save

Clase struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

The Cleveland closer needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to carve up the Dodgers' 6-7-8 hitters, fanning Enrique Hernandez to end the afternoon contest. After an uneven beginning to the campaign, Clase has been charged with an earned run in only one of his 10 appearances in May, posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB on the month while converting all six of his save chances.