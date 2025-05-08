Fantasy Baseball
Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan Injury: Facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Sheehan (elbow) threw around 40 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Sheehan has been throwing off a mound since late March and progressively increasing his workload. Manager Dave Roberts didn't have an exact timeline for Sheehan to begin a rehab assignment, but did say that step could come soon. Roberts also confirmed that Sheehan will be built up to be a starter.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
