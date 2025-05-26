Emmet Sheehan Injury: Ready for rehab stint

Sheehan (elbow) was sent to the Arizona Complex League to begin a rehab assignment Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

It was recently reported that Sheehan would likely be ready for a rehab assignment at some point in June, but he appears to be ahead of schedule. The 25-year-old was initially placed on the 15-day injured list March 17 before being transferred to the 60-day IL later that month while continuing to work back from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure. Expect Sheehan to make several minor-league appearances as he begins to build back up from a significant injury.