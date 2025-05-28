Fantasy Baseball
Endy Rodriguez News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

The Pirates reinstated Rodriguez (finger) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The 25-year-old played in eight games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll rejoin the active roster after Joey Bart suffered a concussion Tuesday in Arizona. Rodriguez made five starts behind the plate and 10 at first base prior to the finger injury, but he's likely to see more of his playing time at catcher while Bart is out.

