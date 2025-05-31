Erik Swanson Injury: Close to activation off IL

Swanson (forearm) is with the Blue Jays in Toronto and could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Swanson is in the final stages of his recovery from carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, which caused him to start the season on the IL. He's given up two hits and no walks while striking out four batters over his last five minor-league innings, and the the veteran right-hander appears to be on the cusp of rejoining the Blue Jays' bullpen. Swanson posted a 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, nine holds and a 37:14 K:BB across 39.1 innings for Toronto in 2024.