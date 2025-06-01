Erik Swanson News: Back from injured list

The Blue Jays reinstated Swanson (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The right-hander has been sidelined for the first couple months of the season due to carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, but he's ready to rejoin the Blue Jays after a six-outing rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. Swanson had a 5.03 ERA across 45 appearances last season, but he recorded four saves and 29 holds with a 2.97 ERA in 2023 and could return to a high-leverage role if he can regain that form.