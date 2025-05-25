Fantasy Baseball
Eriq Swan News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Swan (undisclosed) has allowed one earned run on four hits and six walks while striking out 13 batters over seven innings in two starts for High-A Great Lakes since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 16.

Swan spent close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to the unspecified injury. The 23-year-old righty owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 21.1 innings through his six starts for Great Lakes.

