Eriq Swan News: Back from IL

Swan (undisclosed) has allowed one earned run on four hits and six walks while striking out 13 batters over seven innings in two starts for High-A Great Lakes since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 16.

Swan spent close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to the unspecified injury. The 23-year-old righty owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 21.1 innings through his six starts for Great Lakes.