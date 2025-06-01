Eury Perez Injury: One more rehab start on tap

Perez (elbow) is scheduled to make his eighth rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Perez turned in his best rehab outing yet with Jacksonville this past Wednesday, striking out four and inducing whiffs on seven of his 72 pitches while spinning five shutout innings. He'll look to push his pitch count up to the 75-to-85 range Tuesday, and if all goes well, it could be his final outing in the minors before making his return from the 60-day injured list. Perez has been sticking to a five-day rest schedule between his recent rehab starts, so if that pattern holds, he could make his 2025 Marlins debut July 9 in Pittsburgh.