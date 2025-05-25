Fantasy Baseball
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Begins baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 8:21am

Carter (quadriceps) is running and hitting and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, MLB.com reports.

Carter is rehabbing a Grade 2 strain that initially sounded like it would require a significant stay on the IL, but this news suggests a possible return by early June. Sam Haggerty has been filling in center field while Carter has been unavailable.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
