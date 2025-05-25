Evan Carter Injury: Begins baseball activity
Carter (quadriceps) is running and hitting and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, MLB.com reports.
Carter is rehabbing a Grade 2 strain that initially sounded like it would require a significant stay on the IL, but this news suggests a possible return by early June. Sam Haggerty has been filling in center field while Carter has been unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now