Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter Injury: Runs sprints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Carter (quadriceps) ran sprints Wednesday in advance of a rehab assignment that's expected to begin this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Carter, who ramped up baseball activities this week, has missed nearly two weeks with what was described as a Grade 2 strain. In his absence, Alejandro Osuna and Sam Haggerty have been getting opportunities in the outfield, while Wyatt Langford has covered center field.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
