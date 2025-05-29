Evan Carter Injury: Runs sprints
Carter (quadriceps) ran sprints Wednesday in advance of a rehab assignment that's expected to begin this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Carter, who ramped up baseball activities this week, has missed nearly two weeks with what was described as a Grade 2 strain. In his absence, Alejandro Osuna and Sam Haggerty have been getting opportunities in the outfield, while Wyatt Langford has covered center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now