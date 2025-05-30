Evan Phillips Injury: Scheduled for TJ surgery

Phillips (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips has been on the injured list since early May due to inflammation in his elbow. He attempted to play catch following a two-week shutdown but didn't respond well, and the 30-year-old righty will now go under the knife to address the issue. The procedure will put an early end to his 2025 campaign after 5.2 shutout innings, and he's likely to miss the vast majority of 2026 as well.