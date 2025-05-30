Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips

Evan Phillips Injury: Scheduled for TJ surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 4:21pm

Phillips (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips has been on the injured list since early May due to inflammation in his elbow. He attempted to play catch following a two-week shutdown but didn't respond well, and the 30-year-old righty will now go under the knife to address the issue. The procedure will put an early end to his 2025 campaign after 5.2 shutout innings, and he's likely to miss the vast majority of 2026 as well.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
