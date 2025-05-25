Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Yet to begin throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Phillips (elbow) hasn't started a throwing progression yet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort on May 7, which was attributed to inflammation in his elbow. The right-hander was initially supposed to be shut down from throwing for two weeks, but he's yet to begin a throwing program. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that "it's starting to get a little concerning" that Phillips hasn't began throwing yet. The relief pitcher appears to be multiple weeks away from returning to action and he may end up having to be reevaluated in the near future.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now