Felix Bautista News: Collects eighth save

Bautista secured the save in Monday's 5-2 win against St. Louis, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The flamethrowing right-hander required only 10 pitches, seven which were strikes, to convert his 56th career save. Bautista has been less than stellar in May, allowing five runs with an 8:5 K:BB across 7.2 innings. Despite the recent string of subpar performance, he remains cemented as the Baltimore closer with a 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through 16.2 total innings.