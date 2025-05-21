Fernando Cruz Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cruz hasn't been available for the past few days due to a shoulder injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone didn't specify what kind of injury Cruz is dealing with, but he noted that imaging on the reliever's shoulder came back negative. With a 2.66 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, the 35-year-old righty has been a reliable high-leverage arm for New York this year, though it's unclear when he might be cleared to pitch in a game again.