Fernando Cruz Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list

The Yankees placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.

Cruz felt a tug in his right trap area recently, which had left him unavailable to pitch. An MRI ruled out structural damage, but he was given a cortisone injection to combat inflammation. According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, Cruz was able to throw off flat ground Thursday despite landing on the IL, so he should have a good chance at being ready to go when he's first eligible for activation June 3.