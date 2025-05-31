Fernando Cruz Injury: Throws another bullpen session

Cruz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

"I feel ready. No pain, no discomfort," Cruz told reporters after Saturday's session. The 35-year-old right-hander is recovering from right shoulder inflammation that caused him to land on the 15-day injured list May 22. Cruz is eligible to be reinstated from the IL on Tuesday and may not require a rehab assignment (barring any setbacks).