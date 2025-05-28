Frankie Montas Injury: Next rehab start set
Montas (lat) is scheduled to make a rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
The right-hander covered 1.1 frames in his first rehab start with Brooklyn over the weekend, and he's set to build up to 30-to-35 pitches Thursday. Montas has been sidelined since mid-February due to the lat strain, so he'll likely require at least a couple more rehab outings after Thursday before making his 2025 debut for the Mets.
