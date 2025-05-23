Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frankie Montas headshot

Frankie Montas Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 1:19pm

Montas (lat) said Friday he's beginning a rehab assignment at High-A Brooklyn and will make a start Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Montas suffered a high-grade right lat strain in February and faced hitters for the first time May 16. He's now been cleared to begin what's expected to be a somewhat lengthy rehab assignment. Per Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record, Montas will throw 30-35 pitches Saturday. The 32-year-old logged a 4.84 ERA across 150.2 innings in 2024.

Frankie Montas
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now