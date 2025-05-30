Freddie Freeman News: Posts three hits Friday
Freeman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.
After going hitless in consecutive games for just the second time all year May 23-24 versus the Mets, Freeman has bounced back in a big way with four multi-hit efforts over his last five contests. He is 10-for-20 (.500) with three RBI and three doubles in that span. The star first baseman is batting .368 with a 1.066 OPS while adding nine home runs, 16 doubles, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored and one triple over 46 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now