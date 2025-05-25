Fantasy Baseball
Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Drawing fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Fermin will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Fermin will be behind the plate for the fourth game in a row after going 3-for-12 with a double, a walk and two runs. If the Royals continue to use Salvador Perez at first base and designated hitter more frequently, Fermin could end up having a fairly stable spot in the lineup as the team's preferred catcher.

