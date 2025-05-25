Freddy Fermin News: Drawing fourth straight start
Fermin will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
Fermin will be behind the plate for the fourth game in a row after going 3-for-12 with a double, a walk and two runs. If the Royals continue to use Salvador Perez at first base and designated hitter more frequently, Fermin could end up having a fairly stable spot in the lineup as the team's preferred catcher.
