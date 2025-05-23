Fantasy Baseball
Gabe Speier News: Strong results as setup man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 12:08pm

Speier allowed one hit in a scoreless inning with no strikeouts during Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Astros.

Speier turned in his seventh scoreless outing out of nine appearances in May. On the season, the 30-year-old owns a 2.25 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB with seven holds over 20 innings. Speier has been one of Seattle's top high-leverage options as the team's lone left-hander, locking into a setup role ahead of closer Andres Munoz.

Gabe Speier
Seattle Mariners
