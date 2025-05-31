Gabriel Arias News: Drives in game-winning runs

Arias went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a two-run double in Friday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

With the game tied 5-5, Arias gave the Guardians their first and only lead in the seventh inning, when his double to center field brought Bo Naylor and Daniel Schneemann home. Saturday was Arias' 11th multi-hit game and ninth game with multiple RBIs this season. The 25-year-old shortstop is slashing .242/.303/.368 with two steals, four home runs and 24 RBI in 202 plate appearances this season.