Gabriel Arias News: Logs two hits, run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 6:41am

Arias went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Arias, who reached base safely in multiple plate appearances for the time in 11 games, has scuffled of late. He entered Monday with an .086 (3-for-35) average and one RBI over the last 10 games. Arias started the season at second base and moved to shortstop when Brayan Rocchio was sent down to the minors. None of the other middle infielders on the team are doing any better than Arias, so he should retain a near-everyday role.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
