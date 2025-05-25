Gabriel Gonzalez News: Promoted to Double-A
Gonzalez is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with a .762 OPS in five games for Double-A Wichita since his promotion from High-A Cedar Rapids.
Gonzalez was promoted after hitting .319 with five home runs and a .907 OPS in 34 games. He took a step backward last season by hitting just .255 with a .706 OPS at High-A Cedar Rapids. However, he played just 76 games as he missed about two months with a back injury. It looks like a return to full health has him back on track as one of the better hitting prospects in the Twins organization.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now