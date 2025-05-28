Fantasy Baseball
Gage Stanifer

Gage Stanifer News: Improved vision fueling breakout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Stanifer was diagnosed with an astigmatism this offseason, and with the issue now addressed by contact lenses, the 21-year-old right-hander is enjoying a breakout campaign, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports.

Selected in the 19th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Stanifer posted ERAs north of 6.00 in his first two years as a pro, but things have clicked into place for him to begin 2025. Over 33 innings between Single-A and High-A, he's delivered a 1.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB, including seven strikeouts against only one walk in 3.1 frames during his second appearance for High-A Vancouver on Sunday. Stanifer has been coming out of the bullpen in a piggyback role behind Trey Yesavage, and it's not clear whether the Blue Jays view him as a starter or a reliever in the long run, but his arsenal -- which now includes a mid-90s fastball, a potential plus slider and a rapidly developing changeup -- could allow him to thrive either way.

Gage Stanifer
Toronto Blue Jays

