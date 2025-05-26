Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out 11 in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Crochet (4-4) took the loss in Monday's 3-2 defeat at the Brewers despite striking out 11 in 6.2 innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits, also walking two.

After surrendering a home run to Jackson Chourio, the first batter he faced, Crochet locked in and turned in yet another quality start. He has now posted six straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, and he has gone no fewer than five innings in any start all season. In those six outings (38 innings), Crochet is 2-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 45 strikeouts, looking every bit like the ace that the Red Sox acquired him to be in the offseason.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
