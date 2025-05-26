Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out 11 in losing effort

Crochet dropped to 4-4 on the season in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings.

After surrendering a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio to begin the game, Crochet righted the ship and turned in yet another quality start. He has now posted six straight starts of allowing two earned runs or fewer, and he has gone no fewer than five frames in any start all season. Crochet owns a 2.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 75 innings in his first season in Boston and looks every bit like the ace the Red Sox had expected him to be when they acquired him over the winter.