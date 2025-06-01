Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out 12 in victory

Crochet (5-4) earned the win Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out 12.

Crochet was dominant Sunday, allowing just a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning before blanking Atlanta over his final six frames while recording a season-high 12 strikeouts. The 25-year-old Crochet has held opponents to two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 outings this season. His ERA is down to 1.98 with a 1.06 WHIP and 101 strikeouts, tied with MacKenzie Gore for the MLB lead, across 82 innings this season. Crochet will have a tough test in his next outing, currently scheduled as a road matchup with the rival Yankees.