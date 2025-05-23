Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Belts another home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 7:10pm

Sheets went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Coming off a two-homer performance against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Sheets showed off his power again Friday with a solo long shot off Chris Sale in the second inning. Sheets is up to nine home runs on the season, six of which have come since the beginning of May. Over that span, he has slashed .313/.333/.627 with 10 runs scored and 17 RBI in 69 plate appearances.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
