Gavin Sheets News: Homers in loss

Sheets went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Marlins.

Sheets got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning and later gave the Padres an 8-7 lead with a two-run home run in the seventh. The 29-year-old has been on a power binge over his last 10 games, homering five times with 11 RBI. He's been a pleasant surprise so far this season, slashing .275/.324/.509 with 11 long balls, 34 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base across 185 plate appearances.