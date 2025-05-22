Gavin Sheets News: Monster five RBI performance
Sheets went 3-for-5 with two home runs and drove five RBI during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays in 11 innings.
Sheets put the team on his back Thursday and nearly led the Padres to a win by knocking in five of the team's six runs, including a game-tying, two-run home run in the top of the ninth to push the game to extras. The 29-year-old has shown a penchant for getting RBIs in bunches, with Thursday being his fourth game of three or more RBI, accounting for 16 of his 28 on the season. The fifth-year big-leaguer is well on his way to shattering his previous career high of 53 RBI, which he set in 2022.
