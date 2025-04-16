Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Falls to Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Williams (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

Williams pitched better than his final line would indicate, though he was hurt by the home-run ball -- he'd give up a grand slam to Jackson Holiday in the second inning before Ramon Laureano added a solo shot in the seventh. It's the first loss of the season for the 25-year-old Williams, who'll carry a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB into his next start, tentatively scheduled as a tough home matchup with the Yankees.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now