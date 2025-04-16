Gavin Williams News: Falls to Orioles

Williams (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

Williams pitched better than his final line would indicate, though he was hurt by the home-run ball -- he'd give up a grand slam to Jackson Holiday in the second inning before Ramon Laureano added a solo shot in the seventh. It's the first loss of the season for the 25-year-old Williams, who'll carry a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB into his next start, tentatively scheduled as a tough home matchup with the Yankees.