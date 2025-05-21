Gavin Williams News: Quality start in win

Williams (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Williams notched his second quality start of the campaign Wednesday, and he punched out at least six batters for a fourth consecutive outing. The 25-year-old has struggled with depth - he's thrown 48.0 innings in 10 starts - but he's been a solid arm for the Guardians. Williams owns a 3.94 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP and a 57:26 K:BB on the year. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday against the Dodgers.