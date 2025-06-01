Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Unlikely to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Stanton (elbows) has been taking at-bats at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, but manager Aaron Boone said the slugger is not expected to be activated off the injured list during the coming week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton logged 6-to-7 at-bats in Tampa on Friday and was slated to continue with similar activity through the weekend. It's unclear what his next steps will be, as Hoch suggests Stanton could either continue working out in Tampa or head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Boone's comment about Stanton probably not being ready for MLB games during the coming week means the veteran masher may be held out until at least the team's next road trip, which begins Tuesday, June 10 in Kansas City.

