Gio Urshela Injury: Destined for IL

Urshela strained his left hamstring Thursday and will be placed on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Urshela was forced to exit Thursday's game early with the issue, so the team wasted little time in making a determination about his status. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though Urshela's absence isn't likely to affect the A's lineup much on a daily basis as he's lost his regular role at third base.