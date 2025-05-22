Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gio Urshela headshot

Gio Urshela Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Urshela was removed from Thursday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not immediately clear what is bothering Urshela that caused him to make an early exit from Thursday's contest, but the A's should provide more information relatively soon. The 33-year-old lost his grip on the starting third base job earlier this month and is slashing just .224/.276/.337 across 107 plate appearances in 2025.

Gio Urshela
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now