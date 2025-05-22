Gio Urshela Injury: Exits with trainer

Urshela was removed from Thursday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not immediately clear what is bothering Urshela that caused him to make an early exit from Thursday's contest, but the A's should provide more information relatively soon. The 33-year-old lost his grip on the starting third base job earlier this month and is slashing just .224/.276/.337 across 107 plate appearances in 2025.