Grant Holmes News: Fans nine in fourth loss

Holmes (3-4) took the loss Friday against Boston after allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Holmes was aiming for his fourth consecutive quality start and sixth of the year, but an RBI double by Abraham Toro brought the hurler's night to a close in the sixth inning. Holmes did tie a season high in punchouts, and it was just the third time in his last eight outings that he gave up greater than two runs. The 29-year-old right-hander holds a dependable 3.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 64:27 K:BB over 64.1 innings ahead of a difficult task his next time out versus the Diamondbacks, who have a .799 OPS versus right-handed pitching through their first 56 games of the season.